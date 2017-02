LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday its Nigerian output has been cut by about 20,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter due to flooding in the Niger Delta, and this could increase.

"The impact in the fourth quarter looks at least 20,000 barrels per day compared to the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said. "We are not yet back up and running, so that impact could increase."

He was speaking after Shell reported its third-quarter earnings earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)