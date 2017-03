A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

ABUJA Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) closed its Obigbo gas plant in Nigeria on November 1 due to safety concerns, resulting in 40 million standard cubic feet of gas per day being shut in, the company said on Sunday.

The gas processed at the plant is usually supplied to industrial consumers and power plants, Shell Nigeria said.

"The company took the action ... on discovering that different types of buildings and structures have been erected on high pressure gas pipelines thereby exposing the occupants to considerable health and safety risk," it said in a statement.

