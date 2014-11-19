A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

OSLO Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) could restart work on offshore compression at its Ormen Lange gas field in Norway in the first quarter of 2016, after stopping the project in April, it said on Wednesday.

Studies of the gas reservoir's behaviour have also shown that the delay in the project will not affect how much gas could be produced over the lifetime of the field, Odin Estensen, an asset manager at Shell's Norwegian unit told the Norwegian Operators Conference.

Once work on the project restarts, it would be from square one, he added.

Shell called off work on the subsea gas compression project, an innovative development, after costs spiralled and studies showed the decision was not time critical.

The Ormen Lange gas field, which feeds the Langeled pipeline under the North Sea, is one of Britain's biggest sources of natural gas.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)