Queen marks 65 years on British throne
LONDON The Queen, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, commemorating 65 years since she took the British throne.
LONDON Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said its ruptured pipeline in the North Sea continued to leak oil on Tuesday in what is thought to be the worst oil spill since 2000.
The company was not able to give an estimate of when it expects the pipeline to stop seeping oil, said a spokesman.
Shell said around 216 tonnes of oil, equivalent to 1,300 barrels, had leaked into the North Sea in a "significant spill," but the rate at which it was flowing had reduced to around 5 barrels a day on Tuesday.
"What I do understand is yesterday it (the visible oil slick) was half a kilometre square ... and that has been reducing overnight," the spokesman told Reuters.
LONDON British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.
LONDON Sterling's sharp fall against the U.S. dollar and euro since June's Brexit vote has so far hurt almost as many exporters as it has aided, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Monday.