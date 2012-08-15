A worker carries a Shell sign while dismantling a petrol station after it closed in central London November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OSLO Gas production at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) giant Ormen Lange gas field in Norway has been disrupted by an unplanned power trip, the Nordic power bourse said in a market message on Wednesday.

Consumption at Ormen Lange, which gets all of its power from the national grid, fell to 20 megawatts (MW) from 200 MW at 01:20 p.m. British time, the bourse said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)