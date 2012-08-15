Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
OSLO Gas production at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) giant Ormen Lange gas field in Norway has been disrupted by an unplanned power trip, the Nordic power bourse said in a market message on Wednesday.
Consumption at Ormen Lange, which gets all of its power from the national grid, fell to 20 megawatts (MW) from 200 MW at 01:20 p.m. British time, the bourse said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.