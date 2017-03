The Shell logo is seen on a pump at a Shell petrol station in London January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell's 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) Godorf-Rheinland refinery in Germany will partially shut down for maintenance for most of September, trading sources said on Wednesday.

Around 115,000 bpd of the plant's capacity will go offline between September 1-24 for work, the sources said.

A Shell spokesman declined to comment on operational matters.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Simon Falush, editing by Louise Heavens)