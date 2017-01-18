Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has been shortlisted by the U.S. government to make a bid for an offshore wind project licence in the waters off North Carolina, as it comes under pressure from shareholders to diversify into green energy.
Shell, as well as Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), qualified to participate in the upcoming leasing round offshore Kitty Hawk, the U.S. interior ministry said on Tuesday. The lease award is set for March 16.
Shell's core business of producing oil and gas is reeling after more than two years of weak prices.
The company has limited experience in building offshore wind farms but last month won a bid to build a 700-megawatt offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, together with more experienced partners.
Statoil is also increasing its presence in the sector and last month secured a lease to build a wind farm offshore New York.
Energy companies Avangrid Inc (AGR.N) and Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) were also among the shortlisted firms.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.