LONDON Oil major Royal Dutch Shell wants to develop projects the Arctic in the longer term where it sees significant resource potential, Chief Executive Peter Voser said on Thursday.

"In the longer term, we want to develop the Arctic," Voser said at a news conference after Shell reported its earnings. He said roughly 20 percent of yet-to-be discovered resources are in the Arctic.

Voser did not specify if Shell would miss the 2013 drilling season in the Arctic. He said two rigs in the area would need more work if they are going to be ready for the 2013 season.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Andrew Callus; editing by Jason Neely)