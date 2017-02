LONDON Europe's top oil company Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is seeing signs of a weak European economy "all around us," the company's finance director Simon Henry said during a third-quarter results conference call on Thursday.

He was making the comment in the context of strong refining margins in the quarter, which he said were more the result of supply disruptions than any strength in actual demand.

