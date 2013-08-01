Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is "retiring" its oil and gas volume output growth targets to focus fully on financial performance, Chief Executive Peter Voser said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday.
He also said the company was entering a period of a higher rate of asset sales.
The abandonment of output targets comes as Shell and others struggle increasingly to meet them, and as shareholders put on pressure to ensure the companies can still pay high dividends as production costs rise.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.