LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) directors will from this year be rewarded depending on how well the company manages its greenhouse gas emissions and how much free cashflow it generates, it said on Thursday.

Ten percent of directors' bonuses will be calculated according to the management of emissions such as methane and carbon dioxide from its refining, chemical and upstream assets, Shell said.

Chief Executive Ben van Beurden spoke of the plans in December.

Free cashflow will also replace the earnings per share measure in directors' long-term incentive plans, Shell said, as it has embarked on a $30 billion divestment drive to pay down debt that has reached new highs following the BG Group acquisition.

