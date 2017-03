A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

SINGAPORE Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday it has appointed a new chairman for its Singapore units to succeed Lee Tzu Yang, who will retire at the end of October.

Goh Swee Chen, vice president for commercial fuels and lubricants for the Asia Pacific, will take charge of its group companies in Singapore from Oct. 1, the company said in a statement.

(Corrects appointment starts Oct. 1, not in November)

