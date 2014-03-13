A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it was cutting spending on American upstream by a fifth this year after losses in resources plays such as shale in yet another step by an oil major to reduce exposure to the booming industry.

Oil and natural gas pumped from North American shale has boosted the fortunes of smaller energy firms, but the world's biggest oil companies, including (BP.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), have been slower to realize the full potential of the prolific rock.

"Shell is shrinking this portfolio and cost base, with 2014 spending to be reduced by 20 percent compared to 2013, and redirecting onshore investment to the lowest cost gas acreage with the best integration potential, and into on-going exploration in liquids-rich shales," Shell said.

"At the same time, profitable growth should continue in deep-water and heavy oil, where an industry-leading development programme is underway," Shell added in a statement as part of its strategy update.

In North America, the oil companies have broad exposure to profit-sapping natural gas, a commodity that fell to the lowest level in a decade in 2012 but has since rebounded as a cold winter depleted gas in storage.

Sentiment about the fuel's prospects is improving with the prospect of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and increased industrial use, but much uncertainty remains.

BP said last week it would separate its onshore U.S. oil and gas assets into a new wholly owned unit based in Houston, a move aimed at making the unit more competitive and nimble.

The steep decline in natural gas prices from 2008 to 2013 spurred companies to shift to drilling in rock that produces more profitable crude oil or natural gas liquids.

Shell is in the process of selling more than 700,000 acres in Texas and Kansas following a review of its U.S. onshore shale projects that was announced in August.

