SINGAPORE With fears of a recession rising, the maritime industry will find it increasingly difficult to obtain financing for expansion over the next year, with the exception of the offshore energy sector, industry experts said.
Following are this year's top 10 shipping lenders in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, as of last Friday:
Rank Mandated arranger $ mlns No. of deals
1 BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) 274.01 4
2 ING ING.AS 243.69 3
3 ABN AMRO Bank ABNNV.UL 238.69 3
4 DnB NOR Bank DNBNOR.OL 237.19 3
5 State Bank of India (SBI.NS) 216.00 1
6 Standard Chartered (STAN.L) 165.12 2
7 ANZ (ANZ.AX) 113.58 1
7 Natl Australia Bank (NAB.AX) 113.58 1
9 Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) 85.12 1
10 Citi (C.N) 80.00 1
10 UOB (UOBH.SI) 80.00 1
Source: Thomson Reuters LPC
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)