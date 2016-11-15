HAMBURG Freight shipping on all of the river Rhine in Germany has returned to normal as rain has raised water levels allowing full vessel loading, traders said on Tuesday.

Levels on the Rhine had been below normal since early September, compelling vessels to sail only partly loaded, increasing the cost of commodity deliveries.

ON the Danube, water levels remain too shallow for normal loading but rain in coming days could also return the river to normal levels, a trader said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

The Danube is a major route for east European grain exports, especially maize, to west Europe.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)