LONDON Shares in Shire jumped nearly 4 percent on bid expectations in early trade on Tuesday after Reuters reported that the drugmaker had hired investment bank Citi as a defence adviser.

Sources familiar with the matter said the London-listed company was expecting to receive takeover approaches following a wave of deals in the healthcare sector.

Potential acquirers are eyeing Shire's tax base in Ireland - where effective corporate tax rates are among the lowest in the world - as well as its fast-growing portfolio of drugs to treat hyperactivity and rare diseases.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)