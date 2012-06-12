Staff work on the Jaguar XJ production line at their Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant in Birmingham November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Manufacturing output posted a surprise fall in April, official data showed on Tuesday, raising the risk of a longer recession and piling pressure on

policymakers to take action to boost growth.

The Bank of England shied away from injecting more cash into the economy last week, but on Monday central banker Adam Posen called for further purchases of assets, focusing on company loans.

The Office for National Statistics said that manufacturing output dropped 0.7 percent in April after a 0.9 percent rise in March, disappointing forecasts for an unchanged reading.

The main drags were a drop in the manufacturing of basic pharmaceutical products and preparations, as well as in the category of other manufacturing and repair.

The wider reading of industrial output, which includes energy production and mining, was unchanged in April after a 0.3 percent drop in March and against forecasts for a monthly increase of 0.1 percent.

A 13.6 percent monthly jump in electricity and gas output caused by the coldest April since 1989 was offset by a 6.4 percent fall in oil and gas extraction, due to the closure of a

North Sea platform after a gas leak.

Britain sank into deeper recession in the first quarter of the year than originally estimated, with industrial production contracting by 0.4 percent compared to the last three months of 2011.

Hopes of an early end to the slump have already been dented after a PMI survey indicated that Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years in May,

as orders nosedived.

The CBI's monthly industrial trends survey also showed that British factory orders deteriorated more than expected in May.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Olesya Dmitracova)