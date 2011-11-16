BERKELEY, California Police at the University of California, Berkeley, shot and wounded a man on Tuesday they said brandished a gun in a computer lab, but the incident was not believed to be related to anti-Wall Street protests on the campus.

Police said there was no indication the shooting was linked to the demonstrations taking place in Sproul Plaza, across campus, and protest organizers said they would not be deterred from rebuilding a nascent "Occupy Cal Encampment" torn down by police a week earlier.

"The shooting on campus is completely unrelated to today's protest. All plans continue," Caloccupation said in a Twitter message about two hours after the incident, as thousands of students and protesters rallied in the plaza.

Campus police said they shot the unidentified man after he drew a gun from his backpack in the lab at the Haas School of Business and displayed it in a threatening manner. He was in surgery at a hospital on Tuesday evening, the university said.

Protest organizers had called for a daylong student strike featuring teach-ins and rallies in response to the arrest of 39 people last week after demonstrators briefly tried to "occupy" the campus with tents.

Tuesday's rallies were bolstered by members of the Occupy Oakland movement, who were evicted on Monday morning from their camp in that city's Frank Ogawa Plaza near downtown and who marched north to join protests at Berkeley, famed as a hub of 1960s' student activism.

Shortly after 8 p.m. local time, activists huddling in a "general assembly" meeting voted overwhelmingly to re-establish the camp, and within minutes at least eight tents had been erected in the middle of the plaza.

"We will not be moved!" shouted a speaker who announced the vote. "Power to the people. We are here to stay."

Campus police, who were criticized for their handling of last week's demonstrations, declined to say if they would intervene if protesters tried to rebuild their camp.

"Certainly that encampment is both against university policy and state law, so we will definitely again be educating protesters and participants on how they can exercise their First Amendment rights," Police Lieutenant Alex Yao said.

(Additional reporting by Nicole Neroulias, Jim Christie, Peter Henderson, Steve Gorman, Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)