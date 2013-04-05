German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
GATINEAU, Quebec A shooting at a daycare centre near Ottawa on Friday left two adults dead, one of them the gunman, but police said all 53 children at the centre were unharmed.
Police said they received a call for help Friday morning after shots were fired in the Montessori daycare centre in Gatineau, Quebec, just across the Ottawa River from the Canadian capital.
"We have two deceased. One of the males is the person responsible for the shooting and the second person is another male who works here at the daycare," Gatineau Police Chief Mario Haren told reporters.
He said all the children - including five babies - were safe after being evacuated by police officers to a nearby house.
Haren would not confirm the identities of the deceased, saying their families had not been notified.
He said a shotgun was found near the body of the presumed shooter, and that police were investigating the possibility that the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.
Earlier, CBC television reported seeing an adult-sized body being removed on a stretcher.
(Reporting by Louise Egan, additional reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.