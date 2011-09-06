A shopper looks at goods in a furniture shop clearance sale in Hackney, London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Shop price inflation eased slightly in August to its lowest since May, helped by a fall in food inflation and discounting, but price rises in non-food items picked up, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The British Retail Consortium said shop price inflation inched down to 2.7 percent last month from 2.8 percent in July.

Food price inflation slowed to 5 percent from 5.2 percent, reflecting a weakening in global commodity prices. But the BRC warned that retailers were shielding consumers from the full extent of high commodity prices by offering hefty discounts.

"Nearly 40 percent of all groceries going through the tills are on some sort of promotion or special offer," said BRC director general Stephen Robertson.

Non-food inflation accelerated to 1.4 percent in August from 1.3 percent in July, driven by a sharp rise in the price of DIY, gardening and hardware goods.

Still, news that retail inflation is heading lower will make welcome reading for Bank of England policymakers as it suggests that price pressures may be near their peak. Consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected to 4.4 percent in July -- more than double the central bank's target rate.

