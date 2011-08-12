FRANKFURT German banking association BdB said a new partial ban on short-selling in some European countries should only be temporary and called for pan-European rules that avoid banning short sales altogether.

The appeal by German banks came as Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain banned bets that speculate on a drop in share price.

Austria, Britain, and the Netherlands said they saw no need for action, and Germany signalled it saw no need for extra rules.

"We need sensible pan-European solutions," said Michael Kemmer, general manager for the BdB, which represents private sector lenders such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank said on Friday.

"Rather than banning short sales, these rules should take heed of the fact that short sales play an important role in price formation in the marketplace. Bans in individual countries lead to a patchwork of differing rules. These are acceptable only as a temporary measure."

Short-selling is the process through which an investor borrows shares and sells them on the expectation their price will fall and they can be bought back at a lower price.

