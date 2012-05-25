MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged partners in the Shtokman gas project, a Gazprom-led (GAZP.MM) initiative to extract gas from the Arctic seabed, to speed up in making a final investment decision.

"So far, there has been no final decision on Shtokman, but we have to move actively," he said.

Putin also said that a decision could be taking during an international economic forum in St Petersburg in June.

Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) may join the project, while Norway's Statoil may leave it.

Statoil owns 24 percent of Shtokman, France's Total (TOTF.PA) owns 25 percent, while Gazprom has a controlling stake of 51 percent in Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields with reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres.

"I take it (the meeting with Putin) as a signal of the importance of the energy sector for Russia and the world," said Statoil CEO Helge Lund.

"Stockman is a pioneering project, the first of its kind in a very harsh environment. It's a big opportunity, but there's also many challenges which we have to solve on the way.

