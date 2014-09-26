Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
Shutterfly Inc shareholders Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC and Mario Cibelli said on Friday that they would support the potential sale of the online photo-sharing service provider.
Cibelli is the managing member of Marathon Partners and has a 5.29 percent stake in Shutterfly. Marathon Partners has a 5.27 percent stake in the company.
In a letter to the Shutterfly board, Cibelli said he would be willing to support the sale, but "only at a price that fairly compensates the shareholders for the upside they would forgo."
Private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to buy Shutterfly for at least $2 billion (1.23 billion pounds), Reuters reported on Monday.
The company's shares closed at $49.77 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.