STOCKHOLM Swedish home electronics retailer Siba and online electronics retailer Netonnet are set to merge, and the plan is for a stock market listing of the company in Stockholm after the summer, business daily Dagens Industri said on Saturday, citing sources.

SEB and ABG Sundal Collier have been appointed to conduct the listing, the paper added.

Both companies are owned by the Bengtsson family.

Siba, a leader in the Swedish home electronics retail market together with Elgiganten and Metro-owned Mediamarkt, swung to a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 41 million Swedish crowns (3 million pounds) last year, after several years of heavy losses.

It had sales of 2.6 billion crowns in its last fiscal year, ending in August.

Netonnet's 2014 earnings are not yet official, but the firm posted an EBITDA of 68 million crowns in 2013 on sales of 3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)