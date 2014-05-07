Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BERLIN The German government considers a possible tie-up between Siemens and French rival Alstom as primarily an issue between the companies, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the German conglomerate's chief discussed it with Germany's chancellor.
"The questions that are being discussed right now are first of all decisions for companies. It's all speculation what a possible merger could look like, so it's hard to judge how it should be seen in terms of cartel issues," an economy ministry spokesman said.
Siemens is mulling a formal offer for the energy business of French rival Alstom, which is already the target of a bid from U.S. giant General Electric.
Its Chief Executive Joe Kaeser has discussed a possible bid with Chancellor Angela Merkel but a government spokeswoman declined to comment on the "length and content" of the conversation.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Madeline Chambers)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.