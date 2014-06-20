FRANKFURT Siemens on Friday conceded in its battle to take over part of France's Alstom, after France rejected its offer with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in favour of a rival bid from General Electric.

"We respect and understand the political interest of the government in the field of energy," Siemens said in a statement, adding that its offer for Alstom's energy assets was "verifiably better" than the rival bid.

"The safeguarding of national interests is a matter of the State," Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in the statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)