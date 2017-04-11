Siemens AG logo is seen during official opening of headquarters in Munich, Germany, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FILE PHOTO: A man takes a picture of the cockpit of a Desiro City passenger train by Siemens Mobility at the InnoTrans railway technology trade fair in Berlin, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The 100th Bombardier Regio 2N electric double-deck train, the tenth for the Hauts-de-France region, is pictured at the Bombardier plant in Crespin, near Valenciennes, northern France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

MILAN Shares in Siemens (SIEGn.DE) spiked higher to hit a fresh record high after a Bloomberg report said the German industrial giant and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) are in talks to combine their train operations.

People familiar with the matter cited by the news agency said the possible venture would merge their train-making and signalling activities valued at more than 10 billion euros (8.52 billion pounds).

A Milan based trader said the deal appeared to make strategic sense, noting that Bombardier is the only player not integrated while Siemens has already an integrated offer.

Siemens declined to comment.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Jens Hack)