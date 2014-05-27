FRANKFURT German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is ready to sell a 50 percent stake in household goods company BSH to private equity or rival Samsung if partner Bosch [ROBG.UL] does not agree to buy it soon, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Siemens has been keen to exit BSH Bosch Siemens Haushaltsgeraete, a joint venture which makes vacuum cleaners, freezers, stoves and washing machines, since it undertook a strategic review, but Bosch has hesitated to buy, Frankfurter Allgemeine said, without citing sources.

As a result, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is now ready to consider selling the stake to a third-party buyer, including rival Samsung (005930.KS) the paper added.

Siemens and Bosch both declined comment.

BSH had annual revenue of 10.5 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in 2013.

