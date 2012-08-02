People covered with umbrellas walk next to a Siemens building in Munich November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT German engineering conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said it has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros to be carried out by the end of this year, as authorised by its annual shareholder meeting in January 2011.

The buy-back serves the reduction of its capital stock, but some shares would be used for employee and executive compensation as well as for convertible bonds and warrant bonds, Siemens said late on Thursday.

In addition, its managing board decided to cancel about 33 million treasury shares, reducing the capital stock by 3.6 percent to 881 million shares.

Based on Thursday's closing price, the shares to be cancelled would be worth 2.23 billion euros.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)