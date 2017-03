A Bosch MaxiMUM kitchen appliance is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said it would sell its 50 percent stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH) to Robert Bosch GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion)(2.36 billion British pound) .

Siemens and Bosch said in an emailed statement that BSH would pay them an additional distribution of 250 million euros before the deal completes.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)