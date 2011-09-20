PARIS/FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) withdrew deposits from Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) in July because of the funds' underperformance and not because of fears over the French bank's financial health, a Paris-based source said on Tuesday.

The Financial Times newspaper had reported Siemens withdrew 500 million euros (434 million pounds) from an unknown large French bank two weeks ago, partly because of worries over its future health, and transferred them to the European Central Bank.

The Paris-based source told Reuters the deposits, while at SocGen, had been placed in an investment vehicle but was unable to say what the amount was.

"Siemens withdrew funds (from Societe Generale) before the publication of the outcome of the stress tests (in July)," the source said. "The withdrawal was for reasons related to performance and not to French bank issues."

Fears over a Greek default and an eventual spread of the euro zone debt crisis -- with Italy the latest nation to have been hit with a credit-rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's -- have roiled European bank shares in recent months. French banks, perceived as relatively undercapitalised and dependent on wholesale short-term funding, have been hit hard.

SocGen declined to comment. Siemens said the FT report was "factually incorrect".

Meanwhile, banks operated by German carmakers said on Tuesday they had not shunted cash to the ECB.

A spokesman for premium carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said it was "not a topic" for the company, while Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Financial Services unit said it had deposits with French banks and would stay put.

"We're working together with strong partners in the banking sector and we are not depositing our cash at the ECB," a spokesman said.

SocGen shares were down 3.5 percent at 12:17 p.m. British time, the biggest faller among European banking stocks .SX7P. Larger rival BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) was down 2.9 percent, and smaller peer Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) was off 0.5 percent.

French banks including SocGen have seen their share prices lose more than half their value since the end of June on fears the euro debt crisis was hurting their ability to fund themselves affordably.

"What is hurting French banks this morning are fears of deposit withdrawals from a few big companies," a Paris-based analyst said. "It's less of an issue for Credit Agricole, whose corporate financing activity is smaller than at BNP and SocGen."

REDUCED EXPOSURE

SocGen and larger rival BNP Paribas have scrambled to announce they will sell billions of euros in assets to free up capital and reduce exposure to costlier dollar funding.

Beyond jitters in U.S. money markets, Bank of China, a big market-maker in China's onshore foreign exchange market, has stopped forex forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to the debt crisis in Europe, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Another Chinese bank also said it had halted interest rate swaps trading with some European banks, indicating Chinese lenders had joined the growing ranks of institutions cutting exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone.

BNP chairman Michel Pebereau told RTL radio on Tuesday that French banks, including BNP, had no need for new capital despite share price falls and a recent credit-rating downgrade of Credit Agricole and SocGen by Moody's.

"We have no need at the moment for any recapitalisation," he said. "The banks are holding up well... We do not need any type of aid today."

Asked whether Siemens had withdrawn deposits from BNP, Pebereau said: "I do not know anything about this."

The FT said Siemens withdrew more than 500 million euros from a large French bank, and quoted a person familiar with BNP as saying it was not the bank involved.

In total, Siemens has parked 4-6 billion euros at the ECB's facilities, mostly through one-week deposits, the paper said.

The FT quoted a person with direct knowledge of the matter as saying the group had withdrawn the money partly because of concerns about the future financial health of the bank and partly to benefit from higher interest rates paid by the ECB.

(Additional reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Juliette Rouillon in Paris, Kate Holton in London, Jan Schwartz in Hamburg, Edward Taylor in Zurich and Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)