BERLIN The chief executive of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said in a note to German staff on Friday that reports the company was planning to cut 11,600 staff were based on an incorrect interpretation of remarks he made to investors.

"The reports are not right and are based on a wrong interpretation," CEO Joe Kaeser said in the note, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jens Hack and Noah Barkin)