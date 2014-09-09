BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens will delist its shares from the London and Swiss stock exchanges because of low trading volumes there, it said on Tuesday.
"Following the delisting of Siemens ADS from the New York Stock Exchange in mid-May 2014 and the SEC deregistration in August, the delisting from the Swiss and London Stock Exchanges is the logical next step," Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said in a statement.
Siemens said 2013 trading volume in London was less than 3 percent and on the SIX Swiss exchange was less than 1 percent of its worldwide trading volume.
It said the London Stock Exchange delisting was expected to take effect in early October, and the SIX delisting in January 2015 at the earliest.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.