FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens' designated chief executive said he did not expect growth in China to pick up again anytime soon.

"China is taking significantly longer than hoped. What the Chinese government is planning now will mean that it will take considerably longer for growth to rise again," Joe Kaeser told journalists on Wednesday.

He added that he assumed the slowdown in China was temporary rather than structural.

Siemens earlier named Kaeser, who is currently Siemens' finance chief, as its new boss after dumping Chief Executive Peter Loescher four years before the end of his contract following a second profit warning this year.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)