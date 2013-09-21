BERLIN Siemens compliance chief Peter Solmssen will quit the company's management board and his post won't be filled as the engineering giant further slims down its executive board, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.

Solmssen will quit in coming weeks and his area of responsibility will be added to the portfolio of another executive, the weekly business magazine said, citing an unnamed senior company manager.

A spokeswoman for the Munich-based engineering giant declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this week, Siemens said that personnel chief Brigitte Ederer will resign and her duties be assigned to chief technology officer Klaus Helmrich.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Olaf Brenner; editing by Ron Askew)