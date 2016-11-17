The company logo of Siemens is seen at an office building in Zug, Switzerland August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann /Files

DUESSELDORF, Germany Siemens has asked Michael Sen to return to its management board, just over a year after he left the engineering conglomerate to become the German power utility E.ON's finance chief, E.ON said on Thursday.

"He worked for Siemens for many years, so it is understandable that he wants to accept this offer," E.ON said in an e-mailed statement, adding that Sen would remain in his post until E.ON finalises its 2016 financial results.

The group was confirming a report by monthly Manager Magazin. According to the magazine, Siemens wants Sen to head up its healthcare business, for which it is planning a public listing.

Sen, who turns 48 on Thursday, was with Siemens for nearly 20 years and served as finance chief of the healthcare business from 2008 until he left in 2015, after being passed over for a promotion to become group CFO.

As healthcare chief he would replace Siegfried Russwurm, a long-serving and respected manager who said two months ago that he would not extend his contract beyond March.

Healthcare is the most profitable business of Siemens but will need large investments in coming years as the industry shifts from the simple selling of equipment to managing health more broadly.

Siemens declined to comment on the report.

