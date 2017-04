FRANKFURT Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said Stephan Heimbach, its head of communications and government affairs, would be stepping down on March 1 after nine years in the job, saying he had wanted a change.

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser will take over for Heimbach provisionally, Siemens said on Monday. Heimbach will remain available to Kaeser as an advisory during the transition, it said.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)