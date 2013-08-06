European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said on Tuesday it won a $966.8 million (649.1 million pounds) order for power plant components from oil firm Saudi Aramco SDABO.UL.
The order, the biggest Siemens has ever received from Saudi Aramco, includes 10 gas turbines, of which six will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia, as well as five steam turbines, 15 generators and 10 heat recovery steam generators, Siemens said.
BRUSSELS The European Union cannot yet assess how much Britain should be asked to pay Brussels when it quits the bloc, as much will have to be settled by negotiation, the EU's chief auditor has told European lawmakers.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.