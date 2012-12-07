Packages with 30 watt light bulbs of lamp manufacturer Osram inside are pictured in a shop in Germering near Munich November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said shareholders should not hope for a dividend from lighting unit Osram after its planned spin-off next year as restructuring costs cause losses.

In the long run Osram Licht AG aims to pay out between 30 and 50 percent of its net profit to shareholders, according to a spin-off prospectus published on Siemens' website on Friday.

Siemens plans to give 80.5 percent of Osram to its shareholders, keeping 17 percent of the business, which has a book value of 2.32 billion euros ($3.01 billion). The move needs the approval of shareholders at an annual meeting next month.

Osram, the world's second-biggest lighting company after Philips Electronics (PHG.AS), has been slow to shift to light-emitting diodes (LED) from traditional incandescent bulbs, while Asian rivals have built up capacity and driven down prices.

It posted a net loss of 378.3 million euros in the fiscal year through to the end of September, which compared with a profit in the previous year of 246.1 million, as the economy weakened, raw material costs rose and the company invested in LED technology.

"The shift in technology and the resulting fundamental changes in the business environment require a new strategic focus," Siemens said.

Osram announced last week that it would cut another 4,700 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories to save 1 billion euros over three years.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)