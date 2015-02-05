The Siemens logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MUNICH German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) plans to cut over 7,000 jobs worldwide as part of a reorganisation under Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, a source familiar with the situation said.

About 3,000 of those jobs will be in Germany, the source said on Thursday.

Siemens, which had been expected to announce as many as 10,000 job cuts on Friday, declined to comment.

The trains-to-turbines group employs 343,000 people worldwide, of whom 115,000 are in Germany.

