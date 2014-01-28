The company logo of Siemens is pictured after an annual news conference in Berlin in this November 7, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

Shareholders of German engineering group Siemens arrive for the company's annual shareholder meeting in Munich January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit and higher margins, the first signs that Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is starting to close the gap with more profitable rivals.

Siemens, Germany's second-biggest company by market value, lost ground to competitors including Switzerland's ABB ABBN.VX and U.S.-based General Electric (GE) (GE.N) as it focused on sales growth and poor project management resulted in a series of costly charges.

Kaeser, who replaced Peter Loescher after a boadroom battle last July, is continuing his predecessor's plan to save 6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) over two years and is due to unveil his strategy in May.

Siemens, whose products range from gas turbines to trains and industrial automation software, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent gain in core operating profit to 1.79 billion euros in its financial first quarter ended December.

That fell slightly short of analysts' average forecast of 1.86 billion in a Reuters poll, but was still seen as positive following disappointing reports from rivals.

GE earlier this month posted slightly lower than expected 2013 profit margins, hurt by delayed wind turbine deliveries and poor energy management results, and ABB issued a profit warning last week.

By contrast, Siemens affirmed its outlook for earnings per share to rise by at least 15 percent in the current financial year through September 2014 from last year's 5.08 euros, while revenues will remain flat.

Siemens first-quarter profit margin rose to 10.2 percent from 8.6 percent the year before, largely due to lower project charges.

"We expect that the high one-off charges are in the past," DZ Bank analyst Jasko Terzic said, adding he expects Siemens to benefit from any coming economic recovery in Europe.

Analysts also cheered a 9 percent gain in quarterly new orders, which indicates a return to revenue growth, after Siemens signed a big contract to deliver subway trains to Saudi Arabia and won its biggest order for onshore wind power equipment ever from the United States.

Shares in Siemens rose 0.8 percent to 98.19 euros by 0954 GMT, just ahead of the German blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI.

NEW STRATEGY

Speaking to investors at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday, Kaeser said he would examine which regions and technologies offer future growth, where Siemens can make the greatest profits and what its competitive advantages are, without being more specific.

At the same time, Kaeser said Siemens needed to press on with cost cuts as industrial groups battle a tough market environment and a strong euro.

"There is no alternative in the short term to a strong focus on cost management and increased productivity," he said.

He affirmed an outlook for Siemens' margin on core operating profit to improve to between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent this year, from 7.5 percent in fiscal 2013.

Despite the long wait for a new strategy, investors seem to have faith that Kaeser will do a better job than his predecessor, who was forced to drop a strategy to increase annual sales by about a third to 100 billion euros.

Since Kaeser took over, Siemens' stock has outperformed the market with a 17 percent gain.

The price rose above 100 euros for the first time in just over six years last month, recovering to levels last seen before the global financial crisis.

