A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich in this May 30, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Files

FRANKFURT Germany's Siemens warned on Thursday that its energy business faced challenges in the coming quarters as it reported quarterly core profit that fell short of expectations.

In the three months through June, operating profit from Siemens's four main businesses - Industry, Energy, Healthcare and Infrastructure & Cities - rose 37 percent to 1.74 billion euros (1.37 billion pounds), missing analyst consensus of 1.83 billion in a Reuters poll.

It said it still saw flat revenues in its fiscal year through the end of September, with an increase in earnings per share by at least 15 percent from last year's 5.08 euros. Analysts see 2013/14 revenue down 1.1 percent and earnings per share up by 25 percent.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)