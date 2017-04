FRANKFURT The lifting of sanctions on Iran will not have a material benefit on Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) business in 2016, 2017 or 2018, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We talk to customers to see what is possible or not. We are very calm about it," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told reporters on a conference call after a one-off impact from revaluing its Iranian order backlog lifted Siemens' results.

