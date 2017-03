MUNICH Siemens (SIEGn.DE) expects the oil price to recover in the medium term, supporting its agreed $7.6 billion (5 billion pound) acquisition of U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand DRC.N, it said.

"We believe there will be a recovery in the mid-term," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told analysts on a conference call after Siemens reported a 4 percent decline in profit from its industrial businesses on Tuesday.

