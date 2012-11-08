BERLIN Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said it aims to save 6 billion euros ($7.65 billion) by 2014, more than expected, as the engineering conglomerate fights to stay competitive in a weak global economy.

The engineering conglomerate, Germany's most valuable company, has come under pressure to cut production costs and focus on its most profitable businesses now that the global economy has taken longer to recover than it initially expected.

Analysts had been expecting the company would take measures to cut costs by 2-4 billion.

Munich-based Siemens said on Thursday it aims to improve its margin on operating profit from its four core businesses to at least 12 percent from 9.5 percent last year, as it reported quarterly earnings that were slightly better than expected.

Chief Executive Peter Loescher set Siemens on an ambitious growth path last year, saying he saw Siemens increasing annual sales by about a third to 100 billion euros within a few years.

But growth has failed to keep up with the pace of investments, and rivals such as ABB ABBN.VX and Philips (PHG.AS) got a head-start in terms of cost-cutting.

As part of its plan to improve profitability, Siemens announced it will buy Belgian industry software maker LMS International for about 680 million euros and sell water businesses with annual sales of about 1 billion euros.

The company - which makes products ranging from wind turbines to fast trains and hearing aids - has already said it will sell its solar businesses and exit the Desertec renewable power programme.

Siemens said it expects to post 4.5-5.0 billion euros of net profit from continuing operations in its fiscal year through September 2013, including about 1 billion euros of costs from the new savings programme.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, net profit eased by 2 percent to 1.48 billion euros, weighed down partly by a 327 million euro hit at its oil and gas business in Iran due to new trade sanctions imposed on the country.

($1 = 0.7840 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)