BERLIN Revenues at Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will rise again in the German engineering conglomerate's fiscal year ending in September 2014 after an expected decline next year, its finance chief said.

"We expect modest growth over the next two years, so since we have said revenues will approach the 2012 level next year that means you can assume there will be some increase in 2014," Joe Kaeser said during a conference with analysts on Thursday.

Siemens earlier posted a decline in quarterly profit and said it aims to save 6 billion euros ($7.65 billion) over the next two years as it fights to stay competitive in a weak global economy.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Andreas Cremer in Berlin.)