MUNICH, Germany Top European engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) proposed former SAP (SAPG.DE) co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Snabe, a 51-year-old Dane who has been a Siemens supervisory board member since 2013, should take over from Gerhard Cromme after next year's AGM.

He also holds directorships at software maker SAP (SAPG.DE), insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), shipping group Moeller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and audio equipment maker Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO)

Siemens said he intended to reduce the number of his supervisory board positions by 2018.

