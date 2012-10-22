The logo of Siemens AG company is pictured atop a factory in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is to sell its solar energy business as part of its cost-saving programme, and is already holding talks with potential buyers.

"Due to the changed framework conditions, lower growth and strong price pressure in the solar markets, the company's expectations for its solar energy activities have not been met," Siemens said on Monday.

A sale of the solar business will leave Siemens with wind and hydro power in the renewable energy sector.

The move is part of a savings programme Siemens announced this month, seeking to tackle a growing gap with peers in terms of gross margins, such as Swiss group ABB ABBN.VX or U.S.-based General Electric (GE.N).

Siemens has said it would review underperforming businesses as part of the plan. The businesses up for sale - solar thermal and photovoltaic - have 680 employees and generated less than 300 million euros (£243.92 million) revenue last year. They posted losses exceeding that figure.

Siemens shares were up 0.3 percent to 78.56 euros by 0827 GMT, while Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI was down 0.2 percent.

Siemens has not yet said how much money it aimed to save or how many jobs could go as part of its new programme, dubbed Turbine 2013. It was due to announce further detail when it publishes its full-year results on November 8.

($1 = 0.7674 euro)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)