FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
Building materials supplier SIG Plc (SHI.L) said challenging markets and harsh winter in Europe in January-April have hurt first-half performance and added that it did not expect to recover the shortfall in sales in the remaining two months.
SIG, which operates in the UK and several countries in mainland Europe, said group sales per day from continuing operations fell about 4 percent in constant currency for January-April from a year earlier.
The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, said European construction markets were affected by the harsh winter, which continued to mid-April. Mainland Europe sales per day in constant currency were down about 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.