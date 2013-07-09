FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
Building materials supplier SIG Plc (SHI.L) said first-half profit would be lower than the prior year, hurt mainly by a harsh and longer-than-usual winter, and added that it had taken actions to lower costs to support full-year profitability.
The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, said underlying pretax profit was likely to be in the range of 29 million pounds to 31 million pounds, compared with 35.5 million pounds a year earlier.
SIG, which operates in the UK and several countries in mainland Europe, said sales from continuing operations fell 3 percent on a constant currency basis, hurt by general weak market conditions and the extended winter.
An especially long winter in Europe saw exceptionally cold weather and frosts up to Easter in early April.
"There are signs that market conditions are starting to improve in the UK, although construction activity in Mainland Europe remains weak," SIG said in a statement.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.